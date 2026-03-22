…Lauds Eno’s commitment to varsity growth

Oku Ibom Ibibio and President-General of Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Etuk, has charged members of the newly inaugurated Governing Council of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) to work assiduously in taking the varsity to greater heights of academic excellence and societal development.

Ntenyin Etuk, who is the Chancellor of AKSU, stated this when he hosted members of the 4th Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma and the University’s management team, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Otoabasi E. Akpan, to a luncheon in his palace yesterday.

The Chancellor noted that their recent appointments by the State government were an expression of faith in their “capacities to serve the interests of the university effectively, and to take the university to greater heights.”

Describing their appointments as “a call to responsibility”, he said members of the governing council have to rise to the occasion to meet expectations, adding, “We have to foster a cohesive team environment to drive the university’s growth through quality leadership, innovation and adaptability, and to ensure accountability and transparency in all that we do.”

He added, “We must collaborate with stakeholders to actualise the vision and mission of the institution. We must also build on the university’s strengths and address challenges proactively, ensuring that Akwa Ibom State University becomes a hub for academic excellence and societal development.”

The Supreme monarch reiterated his profound gratitude to the Visitor to the University, the State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, for his kindness in reappointing him as the Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University.

He also congratulated the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, on his well-deserved reappointment, and Professor Otoabasi E. Akpan on his appointment as the substantive Vice Chancellor.

In the same vein, he rejoiced with all members of the Governing Council on their appointments.

Ntenyin Etuk used the occasion to “acknowledge and commend the efforts of the Visitor to the University, Governor Umo Bassey Eno, in supporting the university’s growth, achievements and general development.”

He also called on donor agencies, development partners, well-meaning individuals, socio-cultural groups, the institution’s alumni and indigenes of Akwa Ibom State, both at home and in the Diaspora, to contribute to the growth of AKSU.

“On our part, we are ever ready to effectively utilise investments made to ensure that AKSU is truly a citadel of knowledge,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, noted that the Chancellor’s interest, presence and commitment to the growth and development of AKSU continue to serve as a powerful source of inspiration to us all.

“Beyond the ceremonial significance of your exalted office, you have consistently shown a genuine interest in the progress, stability, and global positioning of the institution.

“As the Chairman of the immediate past Governing Council (the Third Governing Council), I can personally attest to the strong support you have always shown to the University.

“We look forward to continuing to enjoy this support as we, the members of this Fourth Council, assume our responsibilities at this critical stage in the University’s evolution,” Sen. Udoma added.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Otoabasi E. Akpan, said his management team was poised to build a formidable university in line with the mission and vision of its establishment.

Prof. Akpan expressed happiness with the quality of members of the Governing Council and assured that together with the management team, the university will attain greater heights.

In the delegation were the Commissioner for Education, Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Ubong Essien Umoh; Dr Enefiok Edem – Member, Governing Council; Lady (Dr) Barr. Stella Udoh – Member, Governing Council; Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem – Member, Governing Council; Sury. Mfoniso Essien – Member, Governing Council; Prof. Iniobong Umotong, DVC (Academic); Prof. Nkanikpo Ibok Ibok, DVC (Admin); Dr Jacob Eseneyen – Bursar; Prof. Nse Akwang – University Librarian.

Others included Dr Ema S. Inyang- Congregation Representative; Engr. Uwakmfon Michael – Alumni President and Convocation Representative; Dr Aniebiet Etuk – Senate representative; Dr Ekaette G. Edelduok – Congregation Representative; Prof. Sunday M. Sam – Senate Representative and Mrs Immaculata C. Effiong – Representative of the Registrar.