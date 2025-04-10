AKSG Strengthens Ties With UN On Economy Diversification 

Share

With the current challenges rocking oil production globally, the United Nations (UN) and Akwa Ibom State Government have collaborated on programmes to help diversify the State’s economy through tourism and deployment of technology in various sectors.

This formed the focus of discussions at the meeting between the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno and United Nations Assistant Secretary-General (UNDP), Ahunna Eziakonwa, on the flanks of the ongoing Exco retreat in Lagos.

The UN Envoy commended the state of developments in the State, noting, “Akwa Ibom State remains the favourite for many.

“You are leading well, especially in putting the resources of the State in investments that generate income. I came to Lagos on Ibom Air. They are doing well, and their services are good.”

She spoke of the global price fluctuations in the petroleum industry, maintaining that the situation warrants a new mindset on how to diversify the economy and look beyond oil.

She said her organization is committed to assisting the state through accelerated development models, especially for those at the bottom.

This, she said, was in the area of technology, digitization and technology adoption to conquer the low standards of education, food security and more.

“There is a technology that deploys drones for irrigation and other technologies to support farmers; the private sector cannot do it by itself, hence the need for government to invest in technology infrastructure”, she said.

In his response, Governor Eno congratulated her for being the first Nigerian to attain the position of the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General ( UNDP) and thanked her for the emerging partnership and collaboration between her organization and Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Eno said that the meeting was an indication that the earlier visit to the State by Ms. Elsie Attafuah, Resident Representative, UNDP Nigeria, was yielding positive results.

The Governor was excited that the UNDP is now focusing on sub-nationals in its quest for economic development.

He informed her that his economic blueprint, as encapsulated in the ARISE Agenda, aims to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), globally-driven and supported by the UN.

“For Akwa Ibom State, the SDGs can only be attained in a sustainable and durable manner through the diversification of the local economy.

“We welcome the food security technology to enable us to feed our people well.

He said Akwa Ibom is well positioned by virtue of its rich natural resources, peaceful nature, and a viable airline to take advantage of UNDP’s collaboration.

He said the State is organizing tourism, power, and corporate submits later in the year to fine-tune ways of harnessing the potentials that abound.

“We are prepared for a future without oil, that’s why we are investing in real estate business. We are building a high-rise tower and other estates as well as turning our moribund assets to commercial value.”

He welcomed UNDP’s decision to support the State in tourism, economic transformation and other technical assistance, which would ultimately lead to the socio-economic upliftment of the people.

