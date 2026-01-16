Akran Succession: Sanwo-Olu Cautions Royal Council Against Manipulation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cautioned the Badagry royal council against manipulating the selection of the next Akran of Badagry. Sanwo-Olu gave the advice during a condolence visit to the Akran’s family and royal council at the Akran’s palace in Badagry on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, died on January 12, after a brief illness at his palace.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mr Bolaji Robert, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development, urged the royal council to avoid manipulation in selecting a replacement. He also urged the residents to maintain the peace left by the late Akran.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I’m appealing to you to do the right thing. I want you to see yourselves as one; Badagry is one; you must not allow anything to divide you. I am always with you.”

The governor noted that the demise of the Akran has created a significant vacuum, however, life must go on. Mr Babatunde Hunpe, Chairman, Badagry Local Government Area, urged everyone to abide by the advice and directive of the governor. Hunpe vowed to uphold the peace and follow Gov Sanwo-Olu’s directives.

Princess Adesola Akran Oketunde, eldest daughter of the late Akran, thanked the team for their visit. She appealed to the governor to keep supporting the family and promoting peace in Badagry and Lagos State.