Akran Of Badagry’s Death, Loss To Journalism, Traditional Institution – NUJ

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday described the death of the Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, as a painful loss to the journalism profession and the entire traditional institution.

Mr Alhassan Yahya, the National President of the NUJ, said this during a condolence visit to the late Akran’s family at the Palace in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Aholu Menu Toyi 1, died on January 12, at the age of 94. Yahya, who was represented by Dr Abimbola Oyetunde, the National Vice-President of NUJ, also described the monarch as a mentor of mentors of the people.

According to him, the news of the Akran’s demise came as a shock and a painful loss to the journalism profession and the entire traditional institution he so honorably represented.

“As a dedicated senior colleague and respected royal father, he embodied wisdom, humility, and a deep commitment to the service of his people.

“Throughout his life, Akran remained a proud member of the media family and a passionate advocate for the preservation of culture, peace, and community development in the historic town of Badagry,” he said.