Akran Of Badagry, Oba Menu-Toyi 1, Dies At 89

The Akran of Badagry, Oba Babatunde Akran, Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, has died at the age of 89 after a brief illness, marking the end of a reign that spanned over 48 years in the ancient coastal town of Lagos State.

The revered monarch, who was also the Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, passed away yesterday, plunging Badagry Kingdom into mourning.

Oba Akran was widely regarded as a stabilising force in traditional governance and a prominent advocate for the cultural and socioeconomic development of Badagry.

Before ascending the throne, Oba Akran was a journalist and a teacher, and he played a significant role in promoting peace, unity, and development in Badagry.

He was conferred with the national title of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in 1981 and received honorary doctorates, including a Doctor of Laws (LL.D Honoris Causa).

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo described him as “an enduring symbol of unity, peace and inter-ethnic harmony” and “an apostle of inter-ethnic understanding and cohesion, inter-religious accommodation and tolerance, and inter-cultural cooperation.”

Residents of Badagry praised him as a “father figure whose wisdom, counsel and presence brought reassurance in moments of uncertainty.” Indeed, the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs mourned the loss of a “towering traditional voice” describing him as a “custodian of Badagry’s rich heritage.”

Badagry is a historic town in Lagos State, Nigeria, known for its significant role in the transatlantic slave trade. It houses the first storey building in Nigeria where the first translated Bible in Yoruba was made.