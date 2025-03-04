Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Solicitors Debunk Fake Trending Letter

Share

The solicitors for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has distanced itself from a purported trending letter dated 4th November 2022, allegedly written by ‘INDEMNITY PARTNERS’ in respect of her and her husband, Uduaghan.

The law firm described the trending letter purportedly addressed to Uduaghan, which alleged that there were some discrepancies in business deals between her and her husband, Uduaghan, as dubious and unauthentic.

A statement by B. C. Igwilo, SAN, urged discerning members of the public to ignore the trending statement.

The statement reads in part; “Our attention has been drawn to a letter trending on social media purporting to have been issued from our law firm in respect of our client and her husband.

“We categorically distance ourselves from the purported letter and its alleged contents.

“That letter is inauthentic and of dubious origin. Accordingly, we urge the discerning public to ignore it in its entirety,” it stated.

Igwilo, SAN, noted that the fake, dubious and unauthentic letter has as its heading; “In the matter of breach of promise of marriage, poisoning, financial loss and indebtedness to Ms. Natasha Akpoti”.

The unauthentic letter further claimed as if it was written by the Solicitors to Ms Natasha Akpoti (“Client”) and alleged that they wrote on her instructions.

The statement stated that the fake and dubious letter further stated in part; “We are instructed that sometime in 2018 you made persistent amorous advances to our client, who capitulated only after you repeatedly made promises of marriage to her. At the material time, she was already firmly established as an entrepreneur, innovator and politician of acclaim.

“Amongst her enterprises was a duly signed N7 billion NDDC and SMEDAN project to establish a technology development and business growth hub in Akwa lbom State.

“You demonstrated the assurance of marriage by parading her before the world and notable personalities as your wife. Corroborative evidence of this abounds.”

But, Indemnity Chamber, a law firm that is the solicitor to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan expressly and specifically said that the letter did not and could not have emanated from it thus, urged members of the public to disregard the attempt to import fake letters by some desperate and discredited persons.

