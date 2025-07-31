Akpoti-Uduaghan: What’s The Judgment?

The ongoing clamour regarding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s purported right to resume legislative duties in the Nigerian Senate raises a constitutional and jurisprudential issue of considerable importance namely, the distinction between binding judicial orders and non-enforceable judicial observations.

In an age when legal commentary is often conflated with judicial authority, it is imperative to restate, with utmost clarity, the doctrine of finality in judicial pronouncements and the strict hierarchy of judicial dicta. In legal parlance, a court’s judgement comprises both the ratio decided and any accompanying obiter dicta.

However, only the ratio decided, that is, the legal reasoning essential to the resolution of the central dispute before the court, possesses binding legal force upon the parties and the lower courts. Any other statements, however erudite, elevated or well-intentioned, fall under the category of obiter dicta and are, by definition, not binding on any institution of the state, including the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It is, therefore, legally erroneous and procedurally misleading to assert that a judge’s commentary or advisory opinion, particularly one not crystallised into a declaratory relief or coercive order, constitutes a judgment or directive capable of compelling legislative compliance. According to Honourable Justice Niki Tobi, JSC (of blessed memory) in Adigun v. A.G. Oyo State (1987), “What is binding is not every pronouncement of the court, but the conclusion reached on the material issues in controversy.”

This reinforces the settled position of law: where a court does not issue a clear and unequivocal order nisi, mandamus, or injunctive relief, no action may be legally enforced on the strength of mere commentary. It is reported that Justice Binta Nyako made certain remarks concerning Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s resumption at the Senate.

However, absent a formal pronouncement contained within the dispositive section of the judgement, such commentary, though judicial in form, is not judicial in effect. The Nigerian Supreme Court has affirmed this stance in Adegoke Motors Ltd v. Adesanya (1989), holding unequivocally that “the operative part of the judgement is what binds the parties and not the reasoning or exposition preceding it.” This doctrine has been further echoed by legal scholars.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, in his academic publication “Judicial Reasoning and the Rule of Law in Nigeria”, asserts: “An obiter statement, even from the highest court, cannot substitute for a binding order. A judge may express an opinion in passing, but it does not alter the legal duties of any organ of the state unless the opinion is entrenched in a definitive, enforceable order.”

This principle is not a mere procedural technicality. It is the bedrock of legal certainty and institutional respect for the separation of powers. The courts adjudicate. The legislature legislates. Each arm of government operates within its constitutional remit and a judicial remark, no matter how persuasive, does not amount to an enforceable command. Moreover, the doctrine of functus officio applies with full vigour.

Once a court has rendered its final decision on a matter, it becomes functus officio, meaning, it has exhausted its jurisdiction and cannot revisit or reframe its judgement, save for the correction of clerical slips under the slip rule. Consequently, even if a judge were to issue an informal post-judgment advisory, it would not enjoy legal efficacy.

Let us suppose that the Senate were to act upon a judicial observation not enshrined in a binding order. In such an event, it would risk violating the doctrine of ultra vires by purporting to enforce a directive that does not exist in law. This would set a dangerous constitutional precedent, whereby courts could govern by insinuation rather than by adjudication.

Consider, by analogy, the British constitutional system where the distinction between judicial advice and judicial orders is rigidly maintained. In the UK House of Lords decision in Brady v. Brady [1989] AC 755, Lord Oliver made it plain that “judges are not legislators; their remarks outside the issues in contest, however persuasive, do not constitute binding principles of law.”

Back home, the Federal High Court itself, in INEC v. Musa (2003) 3 NWLR (Pt 806) 72, held that “a declaratory statement is not self-executing and cannot be enforced unless it is backed by a consequential order.” This authority underscores the vital requirement for clarity, specificity and enforceability in judicial outcomes.

Therefore, the certified copy of the judgment in question, if devoid of an operative order compelling the Nigerian Senate to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, cannot be transmuted into a mandate by political commentary, public sentiment or media pressure. The law must remain sacrosanct.

No amount of political grandstanding, journalistic advocacy or interpretative gymnastics can substitute for a binding order duly enrolled and enforceable by the courts.

The judiciary must speak in the language of enforceable remedies, not aspirational commentary. To expect the Nigerian Senate to act on an obiter dictum, no matter how lofty, is to misunderstand the very nature of judicial authority. As Lord Denning once warned in Breen v. Amalgamated Engineering Union [1971] 2 QB 175, “An unlawful command, even from a court, does not bind where it is not grounded in law.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s matter is one of legal substance, not sentimental fervour. The Nigerian Senate is constitutionally bound to obey judicial orders, not judicial opinions. Until such time as a binding, unambiguous and enforceable order is made, no institution of state is legally obligated to act. The law must prevail, for without it, democratic governance descends into arbitrariness.