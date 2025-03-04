Akpoti-Uduaghan: Law Firm Disowns Letter Trending On Social Media

Share

A legal firm, Indemnity Partners, has disowned a letter trending on social media purporting to have been issued from the law firm in respect of Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Alema of Warri, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan.

The legal firm that insisted that it did not issue the said letter said, ‘’We are solicitors for Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,” the legal firm said in a statement signed by B C Igwilo, SAN.

The statement urged discerning members of the public to ignore it in its entirety.

‘’We categorically distance ourselves from the purported letter and its alleged contents. The letter is inauthentic and of dubious origin,’ the statement said.

The law firm, therefore, warned members of the public to beware of such information and desist from spreading fake news as there could be dire consequences in so doing.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

