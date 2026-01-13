The Senator representing Kogi Centre Senatorial District, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has condemned the arrest and detention of 52 students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, over an alleged violent protest against insecurity, calling the action a dangerous suppression of youth voices and democratic expression.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan called for the immediate release of the detained students, stressing that protest and civic engagement should never be criminalised in a democratic society.

She said, “Dialogue, not detention, is the pathway to peace and progress. Our youths must not be criminalised for speaking up and protesting about issues that affect their environment, welfare, and future.”

Speaking further, the lawmaker criticised Edo State government for their handling of the situation, urging the state government to focus on the rising insecurity affecting residents, including kidnappings and related crimes.

“The government of Edo State must focus on addressing the concerns of kidnappings and other forms of insecurity, rather than suppressing discerning and courageous voices,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasised that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and a vital mechanism for accountability, particularly for young people whose futures are shaped by governance decisions.

“Silencing students through arrests only deepens mistrust and widens the gap between government and the governed. Engagement and honest dialogue are the responsible responses,” the senator added.

She reaffirmed her solidarity with the detained students and their families, noting that her advocacy is part of her broader commitment to justice and youth empowerment.