Akpoti-Uduaghan: I Paid Sallah Visit, Not Campaign

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has dismissed claims by political opponents suggesting that her recent visit to her hometown was a political gathering.

She clarified that the visit was solely to celebrate Sallah with her constituents and had no political undertones.

Her response follows allegations that she paid attendees to be present at the event, a claim she described as baseless and misleading.

“This was a celebration of unity and shared love, not politics. The people who welcomed me did so of their own free will, and I deeply appreciate their sacrifice,” Akpoti-Uduaghan clarified

Despite a government-imposed restriction on vehicular movement, thousands of supporters trekked long distances through bush paths to receive her with a heroic welcome.

The Senator, who arrived at her compound via chopper, was met with overwhelming cheers, reflecting the deep-rooted affection her people have for her.

Some supporters were even attacked on their way but remained undeterred in their resolve to celebrate with her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasized that the crowd consisted of residents from the five Local Government Areas that make up Kogi Central, representing less than 3 percent of her total supporters.

She noted that the turnout was a testament to her enduring influence in the region.

Beyond the celebration, her visit also underscored her developmental contributions to the district.

The very road where people gathered to welcome her was one she had facilitated and constructed years ago before she became a Senator.

Her tenure has been marked by a strong commitment to infrastructure, empowerment programs, and social welfare initiatives that have transformed many lives.

Expressing gratitude for the massive show of love, Akpoti-Uduaghan reassured her constituents of her dedication to their welfare.

“Your presence here today, despite the difficulties, humbles me,” she said. “It only strengthens my resolve to continue working tirelessly for the progress of our land.”

She added that the grand reception reaffirmed her popularity in Kogi Central, countering the narratives pushed by political detractors.

