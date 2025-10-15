Akpoti-Uduaghan:  Bamidele Saves Motion On Nigerian Women In Libyan Prisons

Mild drama unfolded in the Senate on Tuesday after Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) representing Kogi Central proposed an amendment to a motion addressing the abuse of Nigerian immigrants in Libya.

During the deliberation, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan urged the Senate to urgently investigate the dire conditions faced by Nigerian women in Libyan prisons.

She revealed that many incarcerated Nigerian women have been subjected to sexual exploitation by prison warders, resulting in some prisoners giving birth while behind bars.

The senator called on the Nigerian Immigration Service to liaise with Libyan authorities to facilitate the repatriation of these women, emphasizing the need to uphold human rights and protect vulnerable citizens abroad.

However, the motion witnessed a tense moment when none of the other senators, including female colleagues, came forward to second her amendment.

The awkward silence lingered until Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele intervened, stepping in to support the motion and allow proceedings to continue.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio later commended the debate, urging continued attention to the welfare of Nigerian citizens abroad and encouraging the red chamber to take decisive actions to prevent further abuse.