Akpororo Deletes All Photos With Wife From Instagram

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Bowoto Jephthah, better known as Akpororo, has stirred social media reactions after deleting all photos with his wife, Josephine, from his Instagram page.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple tied the knot in 2015 in a star-studded affair at the Eagles Club in Surulere, Lagos.

However, a recent check on the couple’s respective Instagram accounts reveals that Josephine no longer follows Akpororo, sparking rumors of a marital crisis.

Furthermore, the comedian still follows Josephine’s backup account, @jojoplacehairbackup, sparking reactions from netizens.

Reaction trailing these posts;

Min Adabmen remarked, “E go reach everyone When I said marriage is business for women, Una dey I’m this and that. Small, small we all go experience it.

Peter Queen stated, “I like as everybody Dey face am for relationship and marriage”.

Amara Andrew wrote, “Maybe they want to start living a private life. My friend once deleted all her husband pics from social media and they are still married”.

Austine Sunday added, “If u think say marriage easy try marry first if u make d first ten years chop chicken if u later reach 20 years kill cow, some people will be thinking is easy is either d wife is toxic or d husband is toxic dis bring me to a conclusion d rich also cry wealth is not a guarantee of a successful marriage”.

