Akpom Reaffirms Desire To Play For Nigeria

Ajax striker, Chuba Akpom, has once again reaffirmed his desire to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead f any football competition.

The 29-year-old was born in London to Nigerian parents, had once represented England at the youth level but is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal academy graduate switched international allegiance in 2019.

The forward has, however, not received an invitation to the Super Eagles since making himself available to play for the three-time African champions.

He told Oma Sports; “I try to give 100%. I’ve been waiting since 2019. I’ve switched allegiances a long time ago but if it happens, it happens, I’ll just keep working hard.”

Akpom further clarified the reason behind his decision to switch allegiance.

He added; “It’s not that the players are switching over because they can’t play for England, it’s just that they’ve not had the opportunity to play for Nigeria from a young age.

“They play in England and they play for England from youth levels all the way up,”

