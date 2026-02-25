Akpe Sworn In As Bayelsa Deputy Governor

Dr. Peter Akpe has been sworn-in as the sixth Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State to complete the remaining two years of the present administration, following his clearance on Tuesday, February 24 by the State House of Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Wednesday, February 25, at the Bayelsa State exco chamber, Yenegoa, alongside the inauguration of four commissioners and 14 permanent Secretaries.

Governor Duoye Diri while speaking during the ceremony, prayed for the repose of the deceased Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who died on Thursday, 11th December 2025, at the age of 60.

Diri charged the new Deputy Governor to discharge his duties with the fear of God.

“The former occupant of this office, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away on Thursday, 11 December, was given a full state burial and has been laid to rest. Let me thank the state and stakeholders for working together in purpose during the demise.

“After prayerfully seeking the face of God, I forwarded the name of Dr Peter Akpe as the deputy Governor to the House of Assembly, if you look at our dressing today is divinely instructive, we never planned to wear a similar outfit today this is divinely instructive, after nominating him for this high assignment, the Assembly considered his nomination with a speed of light and today we witness the swearingin as required by the constitution of Nigeria as amended.

“I prayed and looked for competency, character, and someone who was God-fearing, and I found that in one person called Peter Akpe, PhD. Let me thank the Assembly for your speedy consideration and clearance.

“As the Deputy Governor, be assured of my full support. l believe you will be a reliable confidant in fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state. Let us be united, prayerful as we work together for the good and betterment of the state

“I charge you to be mindful of the solemn oath of office, discharge these duties for the betterment of the state, and let the words you speak reposed the confidence imposed on you by the people of the state to lead with honour and empathy and make the well-being of our state.”