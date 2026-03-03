Akpe Hails Ayakoroma’s Contributions To Creative Arts

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr. Peter Akpe, has commended the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT), Prof. Barclays Ayakoroma, for his invaluable contributions to the development of the creative industry in Nigeria.

Dr. Akpe gave the commendation at a thanksgiving service held to mark Prof. Ayakoroma’s 70th birthday anniversary at the Royal House of Grace International Church, Ovom, in Yenagoa at the weekend.

Extolling the qualities of the celebrant, the Bayelsa number two man described Prof. Ayakoroma as a seasoned academic with high intellectual capacity and an undying passion for the creative arts.

According to the Deputy Governor, the university don has not only prepared students for successful careers in the creative and performing arts but has also glamorised entertainment as a profession.

A statement by Mr. Doubara Atasi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, stated that Akpe noted that Professor Ayakoroma’s conviction in human capacity development has motivated him to impact several lives through the past and present offices he has occupied.

Dr. Akpe, who thanked God for granting the celebrant the grace to clock 70 in good health, prayed for more achievements in the years ahead.

His words: “I am honoured and privileged to be part of this thanksgiving service to the glory of God in respect of the 70th birthday of our leader, father and elder brother. Attaining the age of 70 is not a mean feat.

“Almost everybody here knows the dossier of our brother — from where he started, the offices he has occupied, and the people he has affected positively.

“It was from Prof. Barclays Ayakoroma we learnt that Theatre Arts is not just about dressing in a tattered manner and looking ‘foolish.’ His contributions have brought respect and honour to that career. He is a man with high intellectual capacity. So we celebrate you, Sir.

“On days like this, I like taking my charge from the Scriptures. So, I charge you to study and ponder on Jeremiah 29:10–11 and believe the message therein. I pray that at 70, you will see, enjoy and fulfil the purpose of God for your life in Jesus’ name.”

The Deputy Governor also used the opportunity to express appreciation to the Founder and General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey, for laying a solid Christian foundation in his life.

Speaking on the topic, “Alignment for Advancement,” drawn from Psalm 90:17, Bishop Peter Leghemo of the Royal House of Grace International Church enjoined the congregation to match their goals and visions with appropriate actions to fulfil their dreams in life.

In his remarks, Prof. Ayakoroma thanked the Deputy Governor, his wife, Dr. Favour Akpe, the church, and everyone who made out time to attend the thanksgiving service and identify with him on his 70th birthday anniversary.

The high point of the thanksgiving service was the offering of prayers for Prof. Ayakoroma and his family by the officiating ministers, led by Bishop Peter Leghemo.