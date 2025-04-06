Akpata Reveals Secrets Of Cricket’s Rise In Nigeria

Share

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Uyi Akpata, has credited Nigeria’s rise on the international cricket scene to sustained grassroots development programmes and the provision of world-class facilities across the country.

Speaking at the weekend during the Sportsville Special Recognition Awards held in Lagos, where he was honoured as the Sports Administrator of the Year, Akpata expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as a vindication of the federation’s consistent efforts to grow the game in Nigeria.

Nigeria recently hosted the ICC Africa U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Lagos, a year after the country’s U-19 women’s team featured at the ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup in Malaysia milestones Akpata says highlight the sport’s steady progress in the country.

“I am super excited because when the Nigerian girls came fifth at the World Cup, many people asked if we played cricket in Nigeria. Today, for someone to be recognised for cricket among many other sports just shows that we’ve been doing something right,” Akpata said.

He noted that over the last six years, the NCF has focused on grassroots development in all six geo-political zones, upgraded infrastructure in line with international standards, and provided modern equipment for players at all levels.

The federation has also fostered strategic partnerships with sponsors, the media, and international cricket bodies while maintaining strong governance and financial systems.

“Our major pillar has been grassroots development. I’ve known the girls who went to the last World Cup for six or seven years now — since they were just 11 or 12. The same applies to the boys who featured in the recent U-19 qualifiers. This is a steady and deliberate process,” Akpata added.

Although Nigeria failed to qualify for the U-19 Men’s World Cup, Akpata maintained that the team’s performance was credible and showed that the country is now on par with traditional cricketing nations in East Africa.

“Yes, we hosted the qualifiers and didn’t pick the ticket, but we lost narrowly to Namibia and were unlucky against Kenya due to rain.

This may be the weakest U-19 team we’ve had in years, but the talent coming from the U-17 Championship held in Abuja last month gives us confidence for the future,” he said.

On facilities, Akpata said Nigeria now boasts some of the best cricket infrastructure on the continent.

“One of the referees at the tournament said Nigeria’s facilities are second only to South Africa’s. That speaks volumes. Great facilities lead to high performance, and high performance impacts the whole ecosystem positively,” he concluded.

With Nigeria’s men’s and women’s teams eyeing qualification for global tournaments later this year, the NCF president says the federation is committed to building on its momentum to take Nigerian cricket to greater heights.

