Akpabio’s wife sues Natasha for N250bn

The wife of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Ekaette, has dragged Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central before an Abuja High Court over alleged defamation of her husband .

Ekaette premised the lawsuit on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s remarks during a Friday interview on Arise TV, where she alleged that the Senate President had made sexual advances towards her both at his office and residence in Akwa Ibom.

Ekaette had however refuted the allegations, stating that her husband was a disciplined individual, and described the senator’s accusations as “lies.”

She has consequently approached the Court with a fundamental rights suit to challenge what she described as “scandalous and salacious” comments.

Ekaette averred in the suit that the accusations have caused her and her children “emotional and psychological abuse.”

She is praying the court to issue a restraining order, preventing Akpoti-Uduaghan from making further “spiteful” statements that infringe on Ekaette’s fundamental human rights.

The suit also demands the sum of N250 billion in exemplary, punitive, aggravated, and general damages, in addition to any other orders the court deems necessary.

Ekaette contends that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s comments have severely damaged the reputation of herself and her family, bringing them into disrepute and causing harm to their public standing.

Furthermore, Ekaette has requested in the suit that the senator publicly apologise, with the apology to be published in two national newspapers.

In the suit, she also seeks N1 billion in punitive and exemplary damages for the harm caused by the defamatory statements, as well as a perpetual injunction barring Akpoti-Uduaghan from making any further defamatory remarks against her family’s reputation.

