Akpabio’s Wife Defends Husband Against Natasha’s Sexual Advances Allegation

Unoma Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed allegations of sexual harassment made against her husband by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpoti-Uduaghan made the weighty allegation during a Friday interview on Arise Television, in which she said Akpabio not only made unwanted sexual advances but also blocked her motions in the Senate as retaliation for her rejection of those advances.

The Kogi Central Senator further claimed that her refusal to yield to Akpabio’s advances led to a pattern of harassment and public malignment.

In her response, Mrs Akpabio addressed the media at her Abuja residence, describing the allegations as unfounded and rooted in a “figment of wild imagination.”

She highlighted that Akpoti-Uduaghan was at her family’s home on the alleged harassment date, December 8, 2023, emphasizing the long-standing cordial relationship between their families, which predates Natasha’s marriage.

Mrs. Akpabio applauded her husband’s discipline, portraying him as a man who respects and uplifts women’s roles in governance, emphasizing his longstanding commitment to women’s inclusion in political affairs prior to his tenure as Senate President.

She urged women to refrain from spreading false accusations and vowed to seek legal recourse regarding the allegations.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s media consultant, Kenny Okolugbo, reiterated that the accusations of sexual harassment are baseless and unsupported.

