Akpabio’s unending controversies

The Nigerian Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio, made his name as Governor of Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria’s South-South region from 2007 to 2015. A swashbuckling politician with deep pockets, he was famous for his generosity. He was always in the news, either for his munificence or for his projects which many confess are outstanding. Akpabio had the good sense to add a human touch to governance with his wisecracks and the skill he applied in marketing his state. He came across as a politician with a sense of purpose, primarily to uplift the people.

A lot has changed about him since he arrived in Abuja as a Senator in 2015. After an unusually fast climb on the nation’s power ladder- from Senate Minority Leader to Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, to Senate President, all within a space of less than eight years – Akpabio must be feeling above the clouds. During the period, he has raked in the most scandalous actions, and the fact that he has continued to ride the storms, more than emboldened him for more exploits.

Events of the past decade have more or less denuded him. Beyond the façade of courteous and urbane appearance, Akpabio has revealed an odious character and actions that are scandalous. Even his politics, starting from the local level, has attracted critical attention following his falling out with his anointed successor, Udom Emmanuel, and the issues that led to the split.

What are the issues that have portrayed the man in such a negative light in recent years? The major one would be his dismal performance so far as President of the Nigerian Senate, a period during which the topmost legislative house in the land has been smeared with scandals and crises of different hues, most of which swirl around Akpabio himself.

On his watch, the Senate has been embroiled in a series of crises that have not only shaken the political landscape but also raised questions about the legislative body’s stability and its ability to perform its functions effectively. By his actions and words, the man who should be the chief defender of the integrity of the NASS has engendered much of the negative image the nation’s topmost legislative chamber wears today.

Others – each with its distinct issues – range from accusations of financial impropriety, the contentious confirmations of presidential nominees and the allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President himself, which have significantly shaped Akpabio’s time as Senate President. These controversies, coupled with Akpabio’s leadership style, have not only strained relationships among senators but also weakened the Senate’s overall reputation in the eyes of the public.

Before his return to the Senate in 2023 and his subsequent controversial election as Senate President, the sordid indiscretions during his eight-year tenure were unearthed and became the subject of discussions, among which are the accusations that he diverted over N100 billion from Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015 when he was governor. Despite investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he may have succeeded so far in wriggling out of any judicial pronouncement, but that has done little in diminishing the perception that the man is indeed, mendacious.

If his quest to become the President of Nigeria ended with a poor run and a face-saving withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress primaries that was eventually won by Bola Tinubu, the circumstances under which he emerged as the Senator for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District despite the electoral rules, has raised a dust of its own. Akpabio’s presidential run in 2023, which ultimately failed, should have barred him from contesting for another political office within the same election cycle. Trust Akpabio, the wheeler-dealer, he ultimately triumphed when the matter was tested in court. But in that triumph, no one is fooled that he secured a deserved win.

The criticism surrounding the court judgment that allowed him to contest for the Senate despite his failed bid for the presidency in 2023 has sparked significant debate. Many Nigerians view the judgment as inconsistent with the spirit of electoral integrity and fairness, with arguments centred on Akpabio’s well-known political manoeuvring and a perceived lack of character and integrity. Needless to say, now, Godswill Akpabio stood for election and was ‘elected’ to the 10th Senate.

The rigmarole didn’t end there. Despite Akpabio’s K-leg (apologies to former President Olusegun Obasanjo), he was the candidate the APC and its leader, President Bola Tinubu found fit to become Senate President, whom they backed on 13th June 2023 to defeat Senator Abdulaziz Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State by 63 votes to 46 to become the Senate President.

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly has, ever since, been like the famed Fuji House of Commotion, the Nigerian sitcom produced by Amaka Igwe. To say that his 20-month tenure has been marred by scandals, protests, and public confrontations, all of which raise concerns about the future of the Senate and its leadership, is to state the obvious. Thanks to Akpabio and his leg men, the Red Chamber has turned into a bastion of corruption, so much so that concerns are being raised about the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

For a man earlier accused of sexual harassment by Joy Nunieh of the Niger Delta Development Commission,(NDDC), an allegation that trended when Akpabio was Minister of the Niger Delta, the accusation on the same matter by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has roused the public like never before. While the first allegation described unwanted advances and verbal sexual harassment, the second one is still unfolding with allegations that Akpoti-Uduaghan is being denied the opportunity to prove her case.

Both accusations have led to public outcry and sparked significant media attention, but the more puzzling issue is why the Senate President believes he can always ride the storm. His attitude to the recent allegation is not only that of nonchalance, it is patently arrogant. For a man who holds the high office of the 3rd man in the nation’s political leadership hierarchy, he has not lived, performed and acted far below expectation. The revelation, the unravelling of Godswill Obot Akpabio, is troubling.

