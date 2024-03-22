Akpabio’s ‘Thank You’ to Tinubu Surprises Colleagues

Senators who attended the Iftar breaking of fast with President Bola Tinubu were surprised when the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, thanked the President for ‘the package’. A ranking Senator who was at the meeting said the President was surprised that Akpabio showed up for the occasion because he was billed to travel to Geneva, Switzerland and wondered why he was in their midst.

The source said Akpabio told Tinubu that he had to delay his departure because the President was to assent to the recently passed Student Loans Bill by the National Assembly. The source said Akpabio said he wanted to also thank the president for a supposed package for the Senators. The source alleged that Akpabio told Tinubu: “The Senators said I should thank you for the package”. The lawmakers were surprised because they were not aware of any message from Mr. President.

According to the source, two other senators who were at the meeting, expressed dissatisfaction with Akpabio’s response. All the senators wondered what message from the president that he (Akpabio) was acknowledging. Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, Akpabio was on his way to the airport to head to Geneva.