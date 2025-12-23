Akpabio’s Media Aide, Okolugbo Resigns

Mr Kenny Okolugbo has resigned his appointment as Consultant on Communications and Strategy to the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

Mr Okolugbo tendered his letter of resignation to the President of the Senate, through his Chief of Staff, Barrister Chinedu Akubueze, in a letter dated Monday, December 22, 2025.

He cited “business and family commitments” as his reason for the resignation. “I have enjoyed working with the Team. I should also point out the privilege of being an Adviser to the number three citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I had to serve and will wish the best to the President of the Senate as he continues to navigate the Chairmanship of the National Assembly and the Senate, in particular,” Mr Okolugbo stated in the letter.

The resignation takes effect from January 1, 2026.

Barrister Akubueze said that Senator Akpabio had since accepted the resignation and conveyed the best wishes of the President of the Senate to Mr Okolugbo, while wishing him well in his future endeavours.