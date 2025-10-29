Akpabio’s Kinsmen Excommunicate Sister-In-Law Over Feud With Senate President

Mrs Patience Akpabio, sisterin-law to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has been excommunicated by the greater Akpabio family for her continuous online tirades against Senator Akpabio.

Henceforth, according to the family in a press briefing held yesterday in their ancestral meeting home in Ukana Essien Udim Council area, all members of the public are warned to desist from any dealing with Mrs Patience Ibanga Akpabio as a member of our greater Akpabio family adding, “It is sad, that she has pushed us to this line of action by her untoward and satanic actions.”

Speaking on behalf of the greater Akpabio family, the family head Chief Ekam Akpabio, said: “We had earlier through a public notification, served the said Mrs Patience lbanga Akpabio, a traditional injunction, demanding that she immediately cease and desist from making further statements about the person of Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio his wife, Dr (Mrs) Ekaette Unoma Akpabio and other members of the greater Akpabio family.”

However, according to him, “She has continued in her tirade thus ignoring the injunction by the family. This in itself has brought the family to public ridicule and shame suggestive of a family unable to manage and control her members. This has never happened and should not have happened at the first instance.

He stated: “The Family is deeply saddened that despite the assurances of our son and her husband, Barr Ibanga Akpabio, that she will cease and desist immediately from her actions in view of the negative attention generated, the aspersions and insults directed at the persons of the Senate President, his wife and indeed our greater family has continued unabated.”