Akpabio’s Interventions At IPU’s 148th Assembly

CHUKWU DAVID reports on the interventions made by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, at the just concluded 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which was held in Geneva, Switzerland

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in company with some other senators and members of the House of Representatives, attended the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union )IPU) and related meetings, which were held in Geneva, Switzerland. During the meeting, Akpabio made some critical interventions as his contribution towards the development of different nations of the world. He, however, focused on issues of peace and conflict resolutions, to engender peace and prosperity across the globe. One of his interventions was on parliamentary diplomacy as a critical factor towards world peace and conflict resolution.

He made a strong case for increased efforts in parliamentary diplomacy in different, stressing that it is critical to achieving peace in the world and resolving conflicts among nations. The president of the 10th Senate, while calling for more progress in parliamentary diplomacy, pointed out that though the Nigerian parliament had explored the concept and achieved a myriad of successes, more could still be done in this direction. According to him, “the parliament in Nigeria has played a crucial role in curbing polarisation and ensuring peace through legislation.” Apart from the legislative function, Akpabio said that the parliament also employs mediation to address conflicts between non-governmental organisations and the government, as well as disputes involving labour unions.

Senator Akpabio, who shared the progress and initiatives of the 10th National Assembly under his leadership, said that it has become imperative for the world to recognise the power of the collective voice in shaping a better future for all, as it is in a critical juncture in history. He said: “We stand at a pivotal moment in history, an intersection where the choices we make and the words that we speak, have the potential to positively shape the future of a world in constant crisis. Therefore, we lend the voice of our country to the patriotic call for collective action to address the challenges facing our wonderful world. “Nigeria has stunning kaleidoscopic diversity and a vibrant cultural heritage.

The obverse side of this diversity is that Nigeria often faces the tragedy of commons where individuals and groups act in their self-interests, leading to the decline of shared resources. “The government, with the support of the parliament, has embarked on efforts to strengthen peace, collaboration, and unity. However, we are aware that the spectre of polarization along political, ethnic, gender, religious, or other measures. Akpabio stated that the achievements of the Nigerian parliament in upholding international commitments, promoting peace-building, and holding the government accountable, were laudable.

He, however, called for more progress in parliamentary diplomacy and increase in peace-building capacity, not only in Nigeria, but across all sovereign states, saying: “Let us advert our minds to Martin Luther King, Jnr’s admonition that all mankind is tied together; all life is interrelated, and we are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of identity. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. “We must walk together, hand-in-hand even if we do not see eye-to-eye, in our march to reshape our world. We must remember that we are the eyes, the ears, the hands and the minds of our people and we embody their hope for a brighter, more equitable future for this blessed world of ours.

This, very distinguished ladies and gentlemen, is the legacy we owe the world.” Also, while in Geneva, the President of the Senate, made a serious intervention, calling on the IPU to lend a strong voice to the restoration of lasting peace to war-torn Gaza, following the raging violence between Israel and Hamas. He said that it was time for nations to rise above sentiments and invoke the spirit of humanity, by doing all it required to bring sustainable peace to the region, urging that some of the resolutions should include access to humanitarian aid, restoration of normal life to Gaza, as well as meetings on a permanent truce. His words: “Madam President, this is a lone voice from Nigeria.

We tried our best in Angola and we failed to lend a collective voice to what is happening in Gaza. Today, the world is very expectant. We must drop ego. It has nothing to do with which country brings the proposal. The basic tenets of humanity demand that we leave here with a resolution for the rest of the racial lines is a global menace that requires the concerted efforts of all governments and nongovernmental organizations to overcome. “In Nigeria, our parliament plays a crucial role in curbing polarization and ensuring peace and progress through legislation. One notable legislative milestone in Nigeria was the passage of the Not Too Young to Run Bill in 2018, which aimed to widen the horizon for youth and women to actively participate in governance.

“Nigeria has also actively contributed, with the support of Parliament, to international peace and security by deploying troops for peacekeeping missions across Africa and beyond. Nigeria’s bicameral parliament plays a significant role in conflict prevention and resolution through regional parliamentary forums, fact-finding missions to conflict areas, and addressing cross-border issues related to refugees, arms smuggling, and war-related criminal activities.” Akpabio further affirmed that parliamentary friendship groups strengthen ties between parliaments of different countries and promote gender mainstreaming, democracy, and good governance, stressing that preventive diplomacy is a powerful instrument for conflict prevention and peaceful mediation.

His words: “We engage in dialogue with foreign states to integrate peace-building into treaties and the constitution. The establishment of the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to combating insecurity by curbing the circulation of illicit arms in West Africa.” The President of the Senate also highlighted other areas where the Nigerian parliament had made and continued to make great achievements, including the evaluation of political appointees based on merit and in strict adherence to the constitution rather than bias, based on political party affiliation, gender, religion, race, or ethnicity and holding government agencies accountable through investigative and public hearings, among world, to show that we have human feelings in us.

“The issues are very clear. If you notice the proposal for 12 blocs; they attempted to even marry the proposals from South Africa. Yes! South Africa has a right to be emotional, but we have children who are dying even as we are talking now. We have people who do not have water to drink even as we are talking now. We have people who are going to suffer infection from gunshots. “We have to show the world that we are human beings. The cessation of hostilities must be a part of our resolutions. Access to humanitarian aid must be a part of our resolutions. At the same time, the release of hostages and even those who are Prisoners of War, because if both sides take steps in releasing the hostages, releasing the Prisoners of War, it means that both sides have agreed that the International Community can go to the next stage, which is negotiation for sustainable peace.

“If they cannot agree, I would urge that from here, we have a three-man drafting Committee to come up with those resolutions which we must make before we leave here. We can no longer allow a child to die tonight, without lending our voice. It doesn’t matter which side. We are all parents. If we come here to look for ego and then, try to be emotional, it’s not affecting them. “Nothing is affecting Denmark, nothing is affecting South Africa. The people affected are over there and nobody will agree to the lone resolution from Israel. It must be all encompassing so that we stand up from here as human beings. That would be my plea. “Let them go aside, meet and remove those vexatious items. In the course of their discussions, we can have amendments, and we can add items that we should add but we must discuss the Gaza issue in this 148th IPU Assembly. That is my position.”