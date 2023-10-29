Akpabio’s Election Into Global Executive Committee Of IPU, A Testimony Of Hard Work – Plang

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, has stated that the election of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON, into the Global Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a testimony to his hard work and commitment to democratic norms and values.

Senator Plang, in a press statement issued on Sunday in Jos, said the election also reflects the high regard and high esteem his colleagues all over the world held for the Senate President coupled with his passion for peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue.

According to him, the election into the IPU is a global recognition that will further project the image of Nigeria and its parliament, adding that the Senate President deserved it based on his antecedent as a lover of democracy right from the time he was the Governor of Akwa-Ibom State.

“Congratulations! It is a well-deserved election considering your contributions to promoting peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue. We strongly believe that this feat will further spur you to contribute more to the development of democracy, not only in Nigeria but worldwide.

“Based on the objective of the IPU, the election of the Nigerian Senate President will equally boost and strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic influence within the international parliamentary community. And promote democratic governance, institutions, and values.”

Plang, who is also a senator representing Plateau Central of Plateau State, added that the experience of the Senate President as a parliamentarian and seasoned administrator will be of immense value to the reputable organization.