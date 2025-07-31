Akpabio’s Aide Faults Natasha’s Attempt To Resume Senate Duties

Kenny Okolugbo, the Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has faulted Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s failed attempt to return to the National Assembly last week, following her suspension for six months over alleged misconduct and refusal to comply with the upper house’s sitting arrangement.

However, the Federal High Court Abuja declared her suspension unconstitutional, null, and void, describing her suspension as excessive.

In an interview, Okolugbo insisted that the court did not order Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reinstatement. According to him, neither the leadership of the Senate nor the Clerk of the National Assembly received any formal notification regarding her reinstatement.

He said: “There was no express order setting aside her suspension. “The judgment delivered by Justice Binta Nyako did not direct the Senate to recall her. “Even her own legal documents, particularly Ground 23 of her appeal, show that she was aware no such relief was granted.”

Okolugbo said constitutional and procedural requirements must be followed in matters relating to membership and conduct within the Senate. He said if there had been a valid recall order, it would have gone through proper legislative procedure — transmitted to the Clerk, brought to the floor, deliberated upon, and if approved, enforced by the Sergeantat-Arms.

He said: “Instead, she (AkpotiUduaghan) bypassed the process for optics. “The Senate is not a reality TV set.” Okolugbo dismissed the claims that Akpabio acted politically, insisting that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension followed constitutional provisions and Senate rules.

He said: “Section 60 of the Constitution and Rule 14(2) of the Senate Standing Orders empower the chamber to regulate its conduct. “Senator Natasha was found in breach of Orders 6.1 and 6.2. Her suspension was not personal — it followed due process.”

Okolugbo said Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment, assassination plots, organ trafficking, and financial misconduct against Akpabio were “reckless, unfounded and inconsistent”. On Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claim that Akpabio has pending EFCC cases, he said: “That’s false. There’s no such case.

She throws outrageous accusations, hoping they’ll trend. It’s irresponsible and damages public trust.” Addressing public concerns over representation for Kogi Central, Okolugbo said legislative activities linked to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s constituency had not been abandoned.

He said: “The Federal Medical Centre Ihima was passed during this period and awaits presidential assent. “Her Gold Reserve and Diaspora Banking bills are progressing. “Her constituents were not abandoned.”