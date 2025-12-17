Akpabio’s Aide, Borokini Becomes Youngest Knight In Church Of Nigeria

Senior Legislative Aide to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and former Whip of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Toluwani Borokini has been conferred with the prestigious title of Grand Commander of the Order of Saint Christopher, making him one of the youngest knights in the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

The investiture ceremony took place at the Cathedral of St. Paul, Omu-Aran, in the Diocese of Omu-Aran, and was presided over by the Lord Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Revd. Festus Sobanke.

With the honour, Borokini becomes the youngest member of the Council of Knights of St. Christopher in the Diocese of Omu-Aran and one of the youngest ever to attain the rank within the Anglican Church in Nigeria.

Toluwani, son of the Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province, The Most Rev. Simeon Oluwole Borokini, and his wife, Lady Ayobami Borokini, were among five distinguished individuals invested as Knights of St. Christopher during the ceremony, bringing the total membership of the Diocesan Council of Knights to fifteen.

Following the administration of the oath and pledge of absolute loyalty to the Bishop of the Diocese, Sir Toluwani Borokini was presented with the Scroll and the Sword of the Spirit, symbols representing faith, service, discipline, and commitment to the work of God.

Speaking after the investiture, Sir Toluwani described the honour as a call to deeper service to God and humanity, noting that faith and service have remained central to his life’s journey.

“This honour is not just a title; it is a responsibility that draws me and my household closer to God. I pray for divine grace to live up to the expectations of knighthood and to remain a blessing to God’s kingdom,” he said.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ife Diocese, Rt. Revd. Olubunmi Akinlade, charged the newly invested knights to uphold the virtues of integrity, humility, and selfless service.

Quoting scripture, he reminded them that “many are called, but few are chosen,” stressing that knighthood is reserved for men of proven character who have distinguished themselves through faithful service to God and humanity.

The ceremony attracted prominent dignitaries, including the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abduraheem Oladele Adeoti; the President of Women’s Organisations, Akure Anglican Diocese and Ondo Ecclesiastical Province, Princess Christianah Adetunmbi Borokini, who led a delegation from Akure Diocese; Sir Job Afolayan, President of the Council of Knights and former Clerk of the Kwara State House of Assembly; and Sir Hon. Justice Ayinla O. Bamgbola, Chairman of the House of Laity, Church of Nigeria, and Chancellor.