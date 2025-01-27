Akpabio Woos Swiss Investors For Massive Mutual Economic Growth

Share

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, called for unity and cooperation between Nigeria and Switzerland, emphasizing the potential for a strong partnership between the two nations.

Akpabio who made this call while speaking during a courtesy call by the Swiss EFTA Delegation, highlighted the opportunities for collaboration in areas such as trade, innovation, and sustainability.

He noted that Nigeria and Switzerland had already shared moments of profound partnership, citing the historic agreement in 2017 when Switzerland returned $321 million in recovered funds to Nigeria.

He emphasized that this gesture strengthened the bonds of trust between the two countries and set a global example of accountability and mutual respect.

The President of the Senate also highlighted Nigeria’s readiness to engage with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in ways that transcend mere trade, envisioning partnerships that would ignite innovation, diversify the economy, and create opportunities for generations to come.

In addition, Akpabio spoke about Nigeria’s economic transformation under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, noting that the government has taken decisive steps to stabilize the economy and attract foreign investment, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the naira exchange rate.

Akpabio also emphasized the importance of credit access and entrepreneurship in driving economic expansion, mentioning the forthcoming establishment of the National Credit Guarantee Company, which aims to empower businesses and individuals, fostering innovation and job creation.

Furthermore, the President of the Senate emphasized the need for Nigeria and EFTA to seize the opportunities of their time and shape the future together, expressing his gratitude to the Swiss EFTA Delegation for their visit and looking forward to fruitful deliberations and a strong partnership.

Akpabio’s speech was a call to action, urging both nations to work together to achieve their goals. His emphasis on unity, cooperation, and mutual respect set the tone for a productive and successful partnership.

The visit by the Swiss EFTA Delegation marked an important milestone in the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Switzerland, as it provided an opportunity for both nations to explore areas of cooperation and strengthen their ties.

Akpabio’s speech was well-received by the delegation, and it is expected that the partnership between Nigeria and Switzerland will continue to grow and flourish in the coming years.

The speech highlighted the importance of unity, cooperation, and mutual respect in building a strong partnership between Nigeria and Switzerland, signifying Akpabio’s commitment to promoting economic growth and development in Nigeria as a positive step towards achieving a brighter future for the country.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Thomas Aeshi, said that the visit was to explore ways to deepen economic partnership with Nigeria and identify new areas for collaboration.

“While EFTA does not yet have a formal trade negotiation process with Nigeria in place, we are here to lay the groundwork for future possibilities,” Aeshi said.

The EFTA is an intergovernmental organisation comprising Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, dedicated to promoting free trade and fostering economic cooperation with countries outside the European Union.

Share

Please follow and like us: