Akpabio Won’t Lead Rubber Stamp National Assembly –Hon. Eyiboh

Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, a former spokesperson of the House of Representatives is the Dean, Faculty Board of the Initiatives, an agenda-setting college of former and serving National Assembly members. He speaks on the expected agenda for the 10th National Assembly. PHILIP NYAM reports

The National Assembly has just resumed. What do you think should be on top of the agenda for the lawmakers?

The National Assembly has already demonstrated commitment to the sovereignty of the Nigerian people the very day it was inaugurated and a new leadership emerged. They demonstrated that by showing their strength in adversity by agreeing to work together regardless of their differences and many contentious issues that threw up as a build-up to the election of the presiding officers.

So, immediately after the election, they demonstrated that by agree- ing to work together and indeed they have been working together. For the first time from my experience that the National Assembly was on vacation and the majority of the lawmakers, especially the senators were in Abuja working together.

Not meeting on political primordial. I have a true knowledge that they have already set up a legislative agenda premised on a very strong and robust over- sight doing all that is necessary to promote and preserve the integrity of the institution.

In the 9th Assembly, there were a series of investigations by the National Assembly, many of which never saw the light of the day. Now, some people are calling for the probe of the anti-graft agencies, of MDAs and some appointees of the past administration to account for how they spent public funds. Do you see this assembly making any headway in this direction?

The word probe sounds vindictive. Within the purview of legislative duties, what we have within the powers of the legislature is oversight and in the course of the oversight; maybe money was appropriated for a particular project or a project was supposed to be executed in a particular cycle, the outcome of the robust oversight will raise the need for the National Assembly to set up a committee to find out what went wrong and begin to look at measures to remedy it.

I can tell you as well as I know that it is not every probe or investigative responsibility of the parliament that is taken to Wuse market or Alaba market. In every investigation, if a particular committee is mandated by the legislature to go into it, there is what we call the need to know. And if the investigation is meant for executive or legislative action, it will be followed in that direction.

But you cannot as a legislative committee just go to an MDA for investigation – the outcome of every investigation or oversight must go through a legislative process and when that is done, there is an executive that has the responsibility to implement. So, it is process and procedure driven. There is a large number of new members in both chambers and there has been this appellation of rubber stamp in the 9th Assembly.

What do you make of the 10th Assembly? Do you think they will be able to stand their ground or it will just be a continuation of the same old practice? At some point, the issue of new members won’t be a problem because there are still some old members both senators and Reps who have been left behind. And the new members will have to learn and in learning, they will first and foremost have to understand the parliamentary practice, and the legislative agenda of the session.

Yes, the word rubber stamp has become very popular in public parlance. But there is nothing like rubber stamping. For example, Mr. President has been able to hit the ground running and if the issue of floating of the Naira or unification of the dual exchange rate has resulted in taking away many things- such as the issue of round-tripping. There is no more round-tripping. They were people who were living in some of the most expensive hotels in Abuja or across the country because of the cheap money there were making.

I know someone who was living in one of the seven-star hotels in Abuja for the past 10 years, he just packed out because of the unification of the dual exchange rate. Before now, most people will go to the CBN and collect the money (dollars) and use the money they claim they want to import on a round trip. They take the money to the black market and do this consistently to the detriment of the development of this country.

With The measures taken by the president, it is left to the legislature to begin to look at the subsisting laws concerning the CBN. CBN cannot continue to remain the way it is; it must be restructured by way of reform to meet the existential realities of today. I recall there was a liquidity crisis in this country in January and February this year, everybody was running helter-skelter, going to PoS and there was total confusion.

At one point, we had two different designs of one currency. This confusion was manifest as a result of weak institutions, so it behooves the National Assembly as a lawmaking body to either throw its oversight responsibility to begin to look at the CBN Act. There was a time the DSS attempted to arrest former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele and the roof was shaking that if you arrest him there will be a financial crisis and all of that, but nobody wanted to really know what went wrong.

A lot of things went wrong. People im- ported fuel with subsidy and they were paid, they brought the subsidy from the mother barge and then took it back to the neighbouring country to go and wait on the high sea and bring back that same fuel to come and supply- round-tripping. So, we need a National Assembly that will be able to complement the efforts of the President. The President has set the ball rolling by setting up reforms.

Those reforms require a legislative agenda with a legal framework to be able to rebuild the institution and show a direction where we should go as a nation. So, the new members have a responsibility to work together with the old members. I am aware of the political, religious and ethnic orientations of most of our people but those orientations should exist within the province of the law and not doing it anyhow.

You and I are also aware that our National Anthem from the first stanza progressively is preaching on the issue of unity, progress and strength of this country and this can be found with the collaborative understanding and harmonization objective of the National Assembly. So, this particular National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, I think is willing and able and have the sufficient capacity to rescue us from where we are.

And the issue of rubber stamping- if the president had done what he has done, which everybody is applauding and the legislature is collaboratively buying into the reform and you call that rubber stamping. That cannot be rubber stamping. Rubber stamping is where you have the existence of incapable and people who are deficient in capacity and pedigree to manage an office or responsibility and had to rely on someone’s assistance to accomplish a task, you call that rubber stamping. But in this case, this is a departure from what they are referring to.

The National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Akpabio has the capacity and the harmonisation of purpose to be able to drive and give us legislative derivatives. If you say it’s not rubber stamping, do we call it a civilian dictatorship? With the manner the leadership of both chambers emerged, some analysts believe that this President has totally captured National Assembly.

This is a perception issue and I will attempt to address this. There is a perception that Nigeria’s President is the most powerful President. But the issue of dictatorship depends on the context. It is very generic- generic in the sense that you can apply it within the context that you may wish to. But if I may give you an example of what you will call dictatorship. The President comes and is aware that the rich are benefiting from the subsidy instead of the poor.

Thirty poor people are into a 30-seater bus whose capacity is 50 litres and may be used for three or four days but a big man who has the capacity to stay on the 10th floor of one of the best hotels in Abuja and drives a 100-litre capacity car in two days is also enjoying the subsidy. So, what I’m trying to say is that for the President to come out with courage and confidence on the day of his inauguration to say that the subsidy is gone.

Somebody will look at him as being dictatorial and that he ought to have taken it to the National Assembly etc. In the interest of the people, the law has its limitations. There is morality in law to the extent that when it is against public interest, it must be decided in the interest of the masses. Every man is entitled to a right to life and some- one decided to murder another person and is sentenced to death and executed. That is to show that the morality of public interest is uppermost in the reasoning and thinking of governance. So, when you talk about dictatorship, it is a perception, which has to be managed through public education and advocacy.

With this perception problem, how can they work to show that there is a balance between the Executive and the Legislature?

I have already said that the political, ethnic and religious sentiments should only exist within the province of the law. We should always be conscious of the national anthem to which we proclaimed our loyalty.

It is strong advocacy for our unity and progress and so I expect the National Assembly to take advantage of the robust leadership it has built and give credibility and fidelity to the Nigerian people that could be done by galvanizing their various strengths and that will be reflected in their primary responsibilities.

But they cannot operate without having at the back of their minds the principle of the separation of powers and checks and balances. The checks and balances can be achieved through the process of oversight