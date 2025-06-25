Akpabio, Wike Mock PDP Over Anyanwu’s Reinstatement

Share

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday mocked the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) over a statement it issued saying that Samuel Anyanwu has been reinstated as the party’s National Secretary.

Akpabio, who gave his personal opinion on the matter shortly before delivering President Bola Tinubu’s speech to commission an Interchange Bridge of arterial road N-20 across the Outer Northern Expressway in Abuja, said that Tinubu would love to have vibrant opposition parties in the country.

He noted that the PDP is not alone in the internal crisis that has crippled it and warranting members to defect to the ruling party.

He said, “ I will say that however you people get yourself into this competition, try and get yourself out of it very quickly. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is very interested in seeing a vibrant opposition.

“ It’s not only PDP that is in disarray. Even the Labour Party is cracked. And people who are strong members of the Labour Party are angling to run Nigeria when they cannot put a small political party like that in order.”

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike said it was laughable hearing the acting National Chairman of PDP directing the National Secretary who is not his appointee and has been working and leaving up to his responsibility to “ resume”

Wike noted that the leadership of the party have continued to grapple in ignorance because of the manifest illegalities they have been perpetuating in office.

He noted that it was ridiculous for a political party to be consulting the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) before obeying the judgement of the Supreme Court concerning the party’s National Secretary.

Wike said, “ I watched on national television, even though this is not a political rally, but anyhow, it is still politics. I heard it when the acting National Chairman of PDB was directing the National Secretary to resume. The National Secretary is not your appointee. The National Secretary has been doing his work.

“ So, you can’t call him to resume. Because of the illegalities that you perpetrate and that, you don’t show leadership, that is where you put yourself where you are. It is nobody’s making. The National Secretary has been working and will continue to work. He doesn’t require anybody to direct him to resume work. It is because of your ignorance of the law. Too bad, too bad. The law does not recognize ignorance. They are ignorant of the law. It is not an excuse.

“ I feel so bad when people can now move to INEC for INEC to direct them to obey the Supreme Court judgment. It is most unfortunate. A political party would now go and ask from INEC, what do we do? INEC would not direct you, go and obey the Supreme Court judgment.

“ When you shoot yourself, you will say somebody has shot you. Continue to shoot yourself. I will not be a party to those that will shoot myself. When you don’t know something, ask the right person.”

Share