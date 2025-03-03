Akpabio Vs Natasha: ACF Demands Probe, Alleges Anti-Northern Agenda

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed concern over the accusations of unethical conduct levelled against the Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, and demanded an independent, open and transparent investigation to unravel the situation.

The apex northern body, which said the probe must be devoid of fear, favour or interference of any kind, from any quarters, also alleges that it hoped the ongoing saga is not part of “the thinly-veiled antiArewa agenda now pervading the Nigerian political process.”

ACF, in a statement by Professor Tukur MuhammadBaba, and made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, warned that the ongoing controversy has the potential to bring into disrepute the National Assembly. ACF also wondered why since the inauguration of the 10th Senate, only Senators from the North have been subjected to heavy sanctions, such as suspensions.

ACF said: “Allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation have since been brought into the fray by the embattled Senator Natasha, which continue to make rounds in the media and indeed taken centre stage in many a discourse relating to the controversy. “Inevitably, many persons and groups have been out there in the public space with strong opinions on the matter.

Even Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s husband has been forced to publicly comment on the matter and all such public interventions have the potential to bring into disrepute a body empowered to make laws for Nigeria. “As things now stand, in the eyes of the general public the allegations in question portend definite negative implications for the national and international public image of the Red Chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly.

“While the imbroglio lasts, the interests of the people of Kogi Central are not being adequately represented in the 10th Senate. While perhaps farfetched, ACF rues the development and hopes that it is not part of the thinly-veiled anti-Arewa agenda now pervading the Nigerian political process.

“It does seem that to date, only Senators from the North have been subjected to heavy sanctions, such as suspensions, in the 10th Senate.” The forum said it “wonders if the unfolding events constitute a pattern or are cruel coincidences at work! Putting it mildly, the public image of the leadership of the 10th Senate is now less than inspiring.

“ACF therefore: joins concerned Nigerians in wishing that the saga be brought to an end soonest. An independent, open, transparent and thorough investigation, devoid of fear, favour or interference of any kind, from any quarters be conducted.

This will be necessary to allow the Senate to return, as it should, to the serious and solemn duty of law making for Nigeria, at a period when citizens are being overwhelmed by dire existential living conditions on account of the impact of public policies on lives and livelihoods.

“ ACF also: “Called on the Northern Caucus in the 10th Senate to rally round Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan so that she gets a fair hearing and, ultimately, accorded treatment with all the deserved due respects that she is entitled to in the affairs of the Red Chamber.”

