Akpabio Visits Office Of SA To President On Senate Matters

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended Basheer Lado for redefining the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, noting that, for the first time in a long while, the office is fully meeting its expectations.

Speaking during his visit to his office, accompanied by other Senators, Akpabio described the occasion as a significant step in strengthening Executive-Legislative relations.

He praised the Special Adviser and his team for maintaining the confidentiality of communications between the President and the Senate, ensuring a seamless flow of information, and making the office more result-oriented.

Additionally, he acknowledged the office’s diligent efforts in tracking all bills passed by the Senate and assented to by the President, underscoring its critical role in legislative efficiency.

Expressing his satisfaction, Akpabio noted that he and the Senate delegation were proud of the office’s achievements and looked forward to sustaining the cordial and productive relationship between the Executive and the Legislature throughout the administration.

In recognition of his exemplary leadership, Lado presented an Award of Excellence to Senator Akpabio.

In his remarks, Lado reaffirmed his commitment to fostering a harmonious working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

He lauded Akpabio for his unwavering dedication to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, defending it with clarity, articulating it with passion, and advancing it through legislative action.

