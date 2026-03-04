Akpabio Visits Mpigi’s Family, Says He Was Thorough Bred Politician

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Monday, led his colleagues on a condolence visit to the family of their departed colleague, Late Senator Barinada Mpigi, in his Abuja residence. Unitll his death last week in a London hospital, Senator Mpigi, represented the people of Rivers South East Senatorial District.

In his brief condolence message, Akpabio described his death as a painful loss to the National Assembly and the nation at large, expressing deep sorrow and sadness over the passing of the former lawmaker.

A statement issued by his Special Assistant To President Of The Senate On Media, Jackson Udom, said: “Mpigi was a dedicated public servant, who contributed meaningfully to legislative development and nation-building.

He was committed to the welfare of his constituents and his passion for service would not be forgotten. His legacy would continue to inspire younger generations of leaders.”