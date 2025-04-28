Share

Popular social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman has finally taken to his social media page to react after given 7 days to offer an apology for criticizing Senator Godswill Akpabio’s visit to the Vatican for the Pope’s funeral.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the All Progressive Congress (APC) had issued a letter demanding an apology from Verydarkman for describing the senate president’s visit to Vatican as shameful since there were many people dying in the country.

In reaction to the letter, Verydarkman started off by apologizing to the victims of herdsmen attacks in villages.

He noted that if the ‘irresponsible’ leaders wouldn’t do so, he will.

Furthermore, he gave the government 7 days to clamp down the attacks by herdsmen happening in some parts of the country such as Benue, Jos and Enugu.

He said; “First of all, I want to apologize to the people of Benue, to the people of Jos, Kwara, Enugu, Ogun, and Edo state. To the people who have been victims of insurgency and insecurity in Nigeria as a result of these irreponsible leaders that we have.

“Leaders with misplaced priorities that leave their own people that is dying in their farmlands and traveling to go for funeral of those that don’t even know them when they were alive, all because of their political movement.

“Since the irresponsible leaders will not apologize, I will apologize on their behalf. People dey kpai, them dey kill hundreds of your own, una no wake up one morning una go there. President sef no get mouth give statement, una get mind dey give me 7 days. I want to give you people 7 days to clamp down the herdsmen attack that is going on in Benue, Jos and Enugu….”

