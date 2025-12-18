Akpabio, US Envoy Hold Talks To Strengthen Nigeria-US Relations.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills Jnr, on Wednesday met to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The talks were held when the US Envoy paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate at the National Assembly in Abuja, where they expressed their desire for a more robust diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and America.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media/Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, quoted Senator Akpabio to have saying that Nigeria and America had a shared goal of operating a democratic system, as Nigeria’s democracy was modelled after the American system and therefore the need to nurture and preserve it.

According to Akpabio, “These are very difficult times, but I’m happy my Distinguished colleagues are here, and we are having this engagement.

“This is a visit we have been looking forward to and even proposing to visit you and have an overview of the current situation between our two countries.

“I thank you for receiving me during the 249th Independence Anniversary of your country. I congratulate you. That means you have practised democracy for 249 years. We can’t say we have done the same in Nigeria.

“The collaboration between our countries is there, and our democracy and system of government is modelled after the United States of America.

“One thing that I do know is that America has remained prosperous and has assisted many countries in the world because of the strong belief that: In God we trust.

“In Nigeria, despite our religious and ethnic diversities, we also believe that God is the greatest. So we share something in common. You are welcome to the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Akpabio said.

In his brief remarks, Ambassador Mills said he was in the Senate to talk with the President of the Nigerian Senate about the US-Nigeria relations and how the two countries could strengthen their relations.

He said he would explore how the United States Mission, in particular, could further their shared goals, and also get a sense of the legislative agenda of the Nigerian Senate in the coming year.