Akpabio: US-Based Nigerian Reveals Shocking Details About Natasha

…Says embattled Senator confessed her assignment was to destroy ‘Yoruba govt’

A United States-based Nigerian activist, Dr Sandra Duru, on Thursday night, revealed shocking details of how the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan allegedly offered her N200 million to accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio of organ harvesting when her sexual harassment allegation seemed not to be yielding results.

In a Facebook live session, the activist debunked, with evidence of phone interaction, alleged claims by Natasha that she had never spoken with her before, saying she (Natasha) “is a pathological liar who lies like she’s daft”.

She noted that the embattled Senator told her that if anyone wanted to be popular in Nigeria, the best way was to attack the current government, adding that Nigerians were “Gullible and hungry”.

“Natasha told me that she was doing what she was doing because she was promised governorship of Kogi or Minister of Petroleum Resources,” she said.

Duru, popularly called Prof. Mgbeke, explained in details, how Natasha disclosed her sponsors’ plan to force Akpabio to step down so that they could incapacitate President Bola Tinubu and prevent him from getting another term.

According to the activist, in her one hour, eight minutes live broadcast, Natasha and her cohorts allegedly bribed Dr Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, to appear before the Senate committee on Ethics and disrupt the session.

This, she said, was in bid to stop the Kogi lawmaker from being asked to tender evidence of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

She revealed that Natasha confessed to her that the sexual harassment allegation was a lie and expressed her (Natasha’s) disappointment in Ezekwesili and one Dr Abiola for failing to defend her before the Senate committee.

While displaying call logs and messages sent to her Whatsapp by Natasha, Duru stated, “She (Natasha) said I should help her write to some agencies and also come out in the media alleging that the Senator she was fighting is involved in organ harvesting.

“She (Natasha) said that Senator (Akpabio) murdered a young woman called Umoren and took the girl’s kidney for his wife.

“She said all she wanted was for this Senate President to step down, that this Senate President is the one shielding the President of Nigeria.

“She said that they already had what they wanted from the House of Representatives.

“That what they are looking for now is the National Assembly and that the Senate President is the one disrupting and stopping them from getting what they want and she mentioned the names of her sponsors and the people funding her.

“I am going to keep those ones away because I have already mentioned them to the agencies. She said money was available and that once I am ready, we should get to work.

“So, she now gave me the names of agencies she wanted me to write to in the parliament in the United Kingdom. We were talking and she was sending them to me. She had deleted some of them without knowing that before she deleted, I had already saved all of them.

“Natasha told me the sexual harassment allegation was not true. She was unable to give me any evidence on the sexual harassment and you are unable to give the evidence on the organ harvesting allegation… She was threatening me after I refused to collect money from her.”

Though Duru, popularly called Prof. Mgbeke, pointed out, during the live show, that she wouldn’t want to spill what the embattled Senator said about her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, she, nevertheless, said Natasha accused her husband of poisoning her and that she would still poison him back.

