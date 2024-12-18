Akpabio Urges Tinubu To Caution Defiant Ministers

Share

Nigeria’s Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio has called on President Bola Tinubu to caution intransigent Ministers who won’t respond to invitations by the National Assembly.

Senator Akpabio who made this call on Wednesday when the President presented 2025 budget estimates of N47.9trn before a joint session of the National Assembly said such ministers have no place in Tinubu’s cabinet because they are not democrats.

He stressed the need for ministers and appointees of the President to respond promptly to the requests of the National Assembly to provide necessary explanations regarding their stewardship.

“Those who disregard invitation by the National Assembly are not democratic and therefore have no place in your government,” Akpabio told Tinubu before a full house of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Senate President said the legislators have the constitutional powers to take action when they refuse to appear before the red and green chambers.

Tinubu was accompanied to the budget presentation by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; among other top government officials.

