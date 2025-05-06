Akpabio Urges Senators To Focus On Bills Critical To Nat’l Stability

Share

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday called on members of the Red Chamber to prioritize critical bills aimed at ensuring national stability.

Speaking as the Senate resumed from its Easter and Sallah break, Akpabio emphasized the need for legislative action to address rising costs of living, energy instability, and security challenges.

He acknowledged the ongoing struggles in various regions of the country, from criminality in the South-East and North-West to unresolved environmental and resource issues in the South-South. Akpabio underscored the importance of tackling these pressing matters through legislative reforms on security, economic resilience, education, and youth empowerment.

He urged Senators to conduct their duties with a statesmanlike spirit, prioritizing national progress over partisanship.

Akpabio reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to addressing the hopes and challenges of Nigerians and working toward a peaceful and prosperous nation.

