Akpabio Urges Nigerians To Be Patient Amid Tinubu’s Reforms

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has appealed to Nigerians to remain patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, assuring that the ongoing reforms will soon yield economic prosperity.

Akpabio made the call on Sunday while addressing participants at the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Anietie Ekong, the Senate President urged citizens not to despair over present challenges but to look forward to a brighter future.

“Let me seize this opportunity to urge my compatriots to be patient with your government as we lay again the foundations of this house. Do not despair when the winds blow strong or the scaffolding shakes. For a nation is like a mighty cathedral, it is not raised overnight, but stone by stone, prayer by prayer, hand by hand,” Akpabio said.

Representing President Tinubu at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, stabilizing the economy, and implementing reforms that will deliver long-term benefits. He assured that no Nigerian would be left behind through ongoing social investment programmes.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, also commended the Catholic Church for its global role in fighting injustice and promoting democratic values. He highlighted his administration’s poverty alleviation initiatives and urged the Church’s continued support in delivering good governance.

The event was attended by the Apostolic Nuncio and Papal representative to Nigeria, Most Rev. Michael Francis Crotty, Catholic Bishops from across the country, members of the National Assembly, politicians, and faithful from different parts of Nigeria.