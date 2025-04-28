Akpabio Urges Global South Unity At Third S’South Parliamentary Dialogue

Share

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called for enhanced solidarity and cooperation among Global South nations to tackle shared economic, security, and climate challenges.

He delivered the keynote address on Monday at the Third South–South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum in Rabat, Morocco, under the theme “Inter-regional and Continental Dialogues in the Countries of the South as a Fundamental Lever to Address the Emerging Challenges of International Cooperation and Achieve Peace, Security, Stability, and Common Development.”

In remarks recorded in a statement by his media aide Jackson Udom, Akpabio urged delegates—comprising lawmakers, diplomats, and development experts—to move beyond discussion loand “forge weapons of ideas, solidarity, bold policy, and brave cooperation.”

He warned that “economic upheavals, climate crises, [and] political instability” cannot be overcome by isolated efforts but demand united resolve.

Drawing on Africa’s liberation history, Akpabio praised Morocco as “a fulcrum upon which we may turn the heavy wheels of history,” and reminded participants that apartheid fell through coordinated, multinational action.

“No fortress of difficulty—economic, political, or social—can withstand the force of our unity and determination,” he declared.

Highlighting Nigeria’s active role in ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Senate President stressed that true development in the South will be achieved through trust-based, strategic partnerships rather than unilateral national policies.

Quoting the African proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” he urged nations to choose collective endurance over short-term gains.

Akpabio concluded with a rallying call: “Let it be said of us, in the chronicles of tomorrow, that when history beckoned, we did not falter; when the moment demanded courage, we stood as one; and when the world doubted the strength of the South, we proved that unity forged in purpose is a force no power on earth can defeat.”

Mohamed Ould Errachid, Speaker of Morocco’s House of Councillors and Chairman of ASSECAA, opened the forum by emphasizing the urgent need for deeper South–South cooperation. He described the gathering as “a living testament to the will of the Global South to take its destiny into its own hands.”

Senator Akpabio led a delegation of eight Nigerian senators—Peter Nwaebonyi, Osita Ngwu, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Samaila Kaila, Asuquo Ekpenyong, Salihu Mustapha, Jimoh Ibrahim, and Titus Zam—who will participate in sessions focused on practical frameworks for interregional cooperation, economic resilience, security, and sustainable development.

Share