Akpabio Urges ECOWAS Member States To Embrace Unity

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday addressed the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, calling for greater unity and economic reforms among West African nations.

In his address, Senator Akpabio underscored the pressing challenges facing the region, including economic instability and security threats, and stressed the urgent need for cooperation and policy reform to promote regional development.

He reminded the Parliament that ECOWAS was founded to foster economic integration and unity across West Africa and urged member states to remain committed to these founding principles in pursuit of shared goals.

Highlighting the benefits of a unified regional currency, Akpabio noted that it could simplify trade, reduce transaction costs, and improve the region’s global competitiveness. However, he acknowledged that realizing this objective would require fiscal discipline, monetary coordination, and a strong financial infrastructure.

The Senate President also drew attention to the region’s security challenges—such as terrorism and insurgency—which continue to undermine political stability and economic growth. He emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of insecurity, including unemployment, inequality, and lack of access to education.

He urged national governments to collaborate closely with regional security agencies to effectively counter threats and safeguard the region’s peace.

Akpabio also called on ECOWAS to strengthen its voice on the global stage, advocating for fairer treatment in international trade and finance. “We must champion the interests of our people,” he stated.

Quoting former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, he said: “There can be no long-term development without security, and no long-term security without development.”

He encouraged West Africans to unite in overcoming common challenges and emphasized the need to invest in youth and create opportunities for economic empowerment.

Senator Akpabio concluded by urging ECOWAS member states to prioritize the welfare of their citizens and work toward building a prosperous, peaceful, and united West Africa. He prayed for God’s continued blessing upon the region and its people.

