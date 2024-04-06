Akpabio Unveils Plans For Future Aspiration Of Catholic Diocese Of Ikot Ekpene

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, unveiled his plans aimed at promoting the Catholic Diocese of Ikot Ekpene.

According to a statement issued by his Media Aide, Jackson Udom, Akpabio spoke during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Catholic Diocese of Ikot Ekpene, where he unveiled new plans aimed at promoting their future aspirations, just as he exalted God for upholding the Diocese since its inception and for constantly blessing the church.

Akpabio, who was accompanied by his wife, Unoma, Senator Eteng Williams, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, among numerous others, expressed admiration for the accomplishments of the Diocese, highlighting the establishment and growth of numerous schools and organizations within the Diocese.

He commended the Diocese for its achievements in the area of spreading the word of God, saying, “We have collectively achieved a lot. I pray the Lord keeps all of us to continue winning more souls into the Catholic fold. I would like to see more young people in the church than elders, so we can be sure of a secure future for the church,” he remarked.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing the next generation, ensuring they are actively involved in the church’s mission, while acknowledging the blessings bestowed upon the Diocese over the past 60 years, highlighting specifically, his rise as an ambassador, who became the governor of the state, leading to significant transformations in Ikot Ekpene, including the creation of essential roads and now the number three citizen of Nigeria.

“We have brought a hospitality centre called Four Points by Sheraton to Ikot Ekpene. Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo, the first minister of Gas Resources, from the area, also hails from the Diocese of Ikot Ekpene. This can only be God”, he said.

He assured the congregation of his commitment to transforming lives and announced plans to invest in the Catholic Pastoral Training Centre, Nko in Obot Akara LGA.

“I will send engineers on Monday, to fence the whole place; no matter how large it is, we will ensure we do internal roads,” he promised.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of award plaques to the President of the Senate and his wife, Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio.

The event was graced by the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, represented by his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; the Minister of Gas Resources, Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo, among others.