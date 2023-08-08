Akpabio Unveils Leadership Of Senate Standing Committees

…Kalu, Abaribe, Lawan, others emerge Chairmen

…As Senate adjourns till Sept 26

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday night, unveiled the leadership of the Senate Standing Committees, with the former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu emerging as Chairman of the Committee on Privatisation.

The announcement was made immediately after the Senate resumed its break at 9.59 pm and later concluded its legislative activities and adjourned at 10.47 pm.

In the Committees appointments, the immediate past President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, emerged as the Chairman, Committed on Defence while the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari is the Chairman, Committee on Water Resources.

Also, the Senate Minority Leader in the 9th Assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe was named Chairman, Senate Committee on Power and the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal clinched Housing Committee.

Others who emerged as Committee Chairmen include former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, who heads Interior Committee and Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), who is Chairman, Committee on Finance.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North Chairs Committee on Aviation, Osita Izunaso, Committee on Capital Market, Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions while Aminu Tambuwal, Chairs Senate Committee on Housing.

Other Committee Chairmen announced by Akpabio are Godiya Akwashiki (SDP, Nasarawa), Airforce Committee, and Abdulfatai Buhari, who Chairs the Senate Committee on Aviation.

Also announced are: Establishment, headed by Senator Cyril Fasuyi; Ecology/Climate Change, Chaired by Senator Seriake Dickson, representing Bayelsa West on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Jide Ipisagba, who heads Petroleum Downstream.

Other Committee Chairmen announced by Akpabio include Public Accounts, headed by Senator Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa), Special Duties, Chaired by Senator Shehu Kaka and Works, which is headed by Senator Patrick Ndubueze.

Moreover, Senator Solomon Adeola heads Appropriations Committee, Abiru Tokunbo, Banking; Is a Jibril, Customs, Elisha Abbo, Culture and Tourism and Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, heads Senate Committee on Diaspora.

Furthermore, the Committee on Basic

Education is headed by Senator Lawal Usman; Committee on Environment is under Senator Akintunde Yunus while the Committee on the Federal Capital Territory is Chaired by Senator

Ibrahim Bomai.

Similarly, while Akpabio named Senator Sani Abubakar the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, he announced Senator Banigo Harry as the head of the Health Committee, and Aliyu Wamakko as the Chairman, Local, and Foreign Debts Committee.

Also, the former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Daniel Olugbenga is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Barinada Mpigi, heads Committee on Niger Delta, while Senator Mohammed Monguno heads the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

The Committee on Youths and Sports is Chaired by Senator Yemi Adaramodu, who is the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs just as the Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingigbe, heads the Women Affairs Committee.

Senator Aliyu Bilbis heads Communications Committee, Asuquo Ekpenyong Chairs the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Mustapha Sabiu Chairs the Committee on Agriculture.

After announcing the Standing Committees and their leaders, the President of the Senate adjourned the Chamber from plenary till September 26th for its annual vacation.