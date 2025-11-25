Akpabio Unveils Counter Terrorism Strategic Plan 2025 -2030

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, formally unveiled Nigeria’s Counter Terrorism Strategic Plan 2025-2030. The Strategic Plan was put together by the National Counter Terrorism Centre in the Office of the National Security Adviser.

In his address, Akpabio said the occasion was not merely the launch of another policy document but a defining moment in the nation’s journey.

He said: “It is a moment when Nigeria again reaffirms that our people deserve to live without fear, that our children deserve a future of peace, and that our nation must be secured to prosper.”

The Senate President remarked that every generation faced a question that history demanded it must answer. The Senate President added: “For ours, the question is clear: How do we secure our nation, safeguard our people and set Nigeria irreversibly on the path of peace, growth and stability? “The Strategic Plan 2025 – 2030 answers this question with vision, discipline and ambition.

“It offers a framework for transforming our institutions, modernising our security architecture, strengthening national resilience and expanding partnerships across government, industry, civil society and the international community. “As President of the Senate, I have seen how insecurity weakens the foundations of development.”