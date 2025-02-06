Akpabio To Unveil Amadeus University In Abia

Share

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio will on Saturday perform the official unveiling of a new private university, Amadeus University, Amizi, in Ikwuano LGA of Abia State at the maiden matriculation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Nzotta has said.

Professor Nzotta who made this disclosure at the pre-matriculation media briefing Akpabio would be joined by Governor Alex Otti as the guest of honour and senior officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and National Universities Commission, NUC.

Prof Nzotta called on the Federal Government to review the Tertiary Education Trust, TETFund, mode of operations to enable it to provide research grants to scholars in private universities.

“I also call on public-spirited individuals in the Local Government and State to assist the University with dedicated infrastructural projects to enhance teaching, research and growth of the University including new programmes development.”

The Vice-Chancellor said the university was conceived by Dr Godwin Nwabunka, a development economist, “as a tool for empowerment and for driving people out of poverty.”

He explained that the university took off with 40 students, who changed to Amadeus, because it had not been listed among universities in the JAMB app in the 2024/25 year, after fulfilling the licensing requirements of the NUC in 2023 with 29 programmes under four faculties, including Engineering, Science and Computing, Social and Management Sciences and Allied Health Sciences.

Nzotta said that to fulfil the vision of producing “globally competitive, morally sound and practically- oriented graduates that will positively impact on sustainable development,” the founder has established an N10 million scholarship scheme for indigent students and for best-performing students in the various faculties.

