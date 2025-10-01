Akpabio To Tinubu: Get Ready To Receive More Opposition Govs Into APC

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has asked President Bola Tinubu to prepare to receive more governors from the opposition parties, whom he claimed were putting finishing touches on their resolve to join him (Tinubu) in the ruling party.

According to a statement released in Abuja on Wednesday by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant To President Of The Senate On Media, Akpabio also noted that Nigerians were already seeing the positive outcomes of the Tinubu-led administration.

Akpabio stated this on Tuesday in his goodwill message at the Book Launch of a book, Ten Years Of Impactful Leadership of The APC Administration In Nigeria, written by Governor Hope Uzodimma and commisioning of projects by President Bola Tinubu in Owerri.

According to him,” Mr President, with what you have done in the last two years, get ready to receive more governors from the opposition parties. As I speak, there are several governors in Nigeria today who are ready to be received by you”.

He stated further that Nigerians were beginning to see the positive outcomes of President Bola Tinubu, and they are saying it.

He said: “The students, farmers and businessmen are all speaking on the various reforms you have brought into governance, which are now yielding results, in the overall interest and benefit of the people. If we say it, they will accuse us of rubber-stamping your achievements, but the beneficiaries are the ones talking about what you have done.

“I believe strongly in development and progress. I thank Governor Uzodimma for deciding to put history in writing, in his 10 years of impactful leadership of the APC administration in Nigeria.

“If you don’t tell your story, others will tell it for you. Progressiveness is not in words; it is in action. The quality of works done by the Governor is of high quality, and the people of Imo State must be very, very excited”.

Speaking further, he stressed that as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State,18 years ago, he was already a progressive based on the projects he executed.

Akpabio congratulated his host and the National leadership of the party for the achievements of the party in the last 10 years.