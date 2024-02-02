Akpabio to Ogoni People: Senate’s Committed to Addressing Your Problems

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has re- assured the Ogoni people of the senate’s determination in collaboration with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to continue to work for the peace and development of the oil producing community. Akpabio gave the assurance while receiving His Royal Majesty, Mene (Dr) Suanu Timothy Yor- maadam Baridam Gbenemene, Kasimene Bangha VII of Ogoniland and the Acting President of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers in River State, in his National Assembly Office in Abuja.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted the Senate President to have thanked the Ogoni leader for the continued peace in the Niger Delta Region. Akpabio said: “I want to congratulate you and your people on the peace in the Niger Delta Region today. The Niger Delta Region is very peaceful today because of the efforts and sacrifices of the people like you.

“The Ogoni people have sacrificed a lot for the peace, progress and development of this country and may the souls of those who paid the supreme price for this to happen, rest in peace.” “The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is totally committed to the completion of the East West road during his tenure as the President, and the 10th Senate and the National Assembly is ready to do everything within its powers to support the completion of the road.

“When I was the Minister of the Niger Delta Ministry, we did our best to move it up to almost 89 per cent completion. What was left was a major stretch from Eleme Junction. The human factor also played a major part in the delay. “We can’t do anything without security and that is why we will continue to appeal to our youths to co-operate with any company that comes there to add value.

It isn’t the Federal Government that uses the road, it is our people. “The condition of the road affects economic activities and that is why what- ever must be done to put it in shape, would be done. We are happy to receive you on behalf of other Ogoni traditional rulers.”