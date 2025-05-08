Akpabio To Obi: Fix LP Crisis Before Addressing Nat’l Issues

Share

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, lashed out at the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, urging him to resolve the crisis within his party before addressing national matters.

Akpabio issued the challenge in response to Obi’s tribute to the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, during which Obi commended Clark’s patriotic stance and criticized the failure of successive administrations, lamenting that “the labour of our heroes past had been in vain.”

Speaking during the Senate’s valedictory session in honour of the late Chief Clark, Akpabio described Obi’s comments as “reckless and divisive.”

He said someone unable to manage internal party issues had no moral right to speak on the country’s larger problems.

“Those who are aspiring as presidential candidates want to cause division with their mouths using social media. Tell them to resolve the crisis they have in their small party before they come to talk about the larger Nigeria,” Akpabio said.

“You cannot even resolve the crisis in the Labour Party; is it the crisis of Boko Haram that you will come and resolve in Nigeria?”

He further contrasted his own record as Governor of Akwa Ibom State with Obi’s tenure in Anambra, asserting that he left a legacy of tangible developmental projects.

“As I speak now, I can tell you about the dualized thoroughfares in my city. I can fly over us in my city. I can tell you about the best international hospitals, about government houses for governors and deputies, and about the free and compulsory education system I instituted,” he said.

“I also promoted religious unity by sponsoring over 5,800 Muslims and more than 12,000 Christians to Mecca and Jerusalem.”

Akpabio accused Obi and others of exploiting unregulated social media platforms to spread divisive rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the Senate paid glowing tributes to the late Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, describing him as a staunch nationalist who dedicated his life to justice, equity, and the unity of Nigeria.

Akpabio said: “The death of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, CFR, CON (1927–2025), threw the nation into anguish. He was a foremost nationalist, champion of resource control, advocate for fiscal federalism and a courageous leader of the South-South region. I will personally miss his wise counsel, steadfast devotion to truth and justice, and fatherly support.”

Also paying tribute, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau said: “He was a Federal Commissioner and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He served the country meritoriously. He was a true nationalist, even as he remained a passionate voice for the Niger Delta.”

Other Senators echoed similar sentiments, mourning the loss of a statesman whose leadership and advocacy would be difficult to replace.

