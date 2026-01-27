Akpabio Tasks Senators To Prioritise Laws That Drive Growth, Strengthen Institutions

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday urged senators to intensify legislative efforts aimed at boosting Nigeria’s socio-economic well-being as the Tenth Senate enters its final stretch.

Akpabio made the call while delivering his welcome address at the first plenary sitting of 2026, following the Senate’s seven-week Christmas and New Year recess.

He charged lawmakers to prioritise the passage of laws that would drive economic growth, strengthen institutions, and secure the lives and property of citizens.

“To achieve meaningful socio-economic progress in this final phase of the Tenth Assembly, we must focus on legislation that unlocks growth, strengthens institutions, and guarantees security for our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, drew the attention of the chamber to the death of their colleague, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, describing it as a “profound loss” to the Senate and the nation.

Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), died on December 31, 2025, in an Indian hospital after a protracted illness.

In line with Senate tradition, a minute of silence was observed in his honour, while Akpabio extended condolences to the late senator’s family, friends, constituents, and the people of Nasarawa State.

The Senate President also highlighted Nigeria’s security challenges, commending the military’s collaboration with the United States in the fight against terrorism. He assured Nigerians that efforts were ongoing to bring insecurity to an end.

He expressed sympathy to families who have lost loved ones, stressing that “security is not an abstract concept, it is about lives, homes, and futures that must be protected.”

Akpabio noted the United Nations’ warning that about 35 million Nigerians could face hunger this year, describing it as a sobering reality that demands increased legislative commitment.

“The Senate will focus on passing laws that unlock growth, strengthen institutions, secure lives and property, and restore confidence in the Nigerian state,” he said.

As the political season approaches, Akpabio urged politicians to place Nigeria’s unity and stability above personal ambition, calling for politics guided by “conscience, civility, and patriotism.”

“Nigeria’s unity must not be a casualty of ambition,” he warned.

He also called on Nigerians to continue praying for citizens in captivity and to support the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the final phase of the Tenth Senate must be “deliberately reform-driven.”

On the 2026 Appropriation Bill, Akpabio said the Senate would subject the budget to “rigorous scrutiny, responsible passage, and faithful implementation.”

He emphasised that the Senate’s legacy was at stake, noting that “history will not judge us by volume, but by value; not by noise, but by impact.”

Concluding, Akpabio said: “Let it be said that when the Tenth Senate reached its final stretch, it did not slow down, it did not look away, and it did not leave the work unfinished.”