Akpabio Tasks Senators To Make Laws On Needs Of Nigerians

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday at the National Assembly complex, urged Senators to focus on legislations that could effectively address the needs of Nigerians.

Akpabio made the call in his address of welcome when the Senate resumed plenary from its short break to work on the 2026 national budget, emphasizing the importance of representation.

“The Senate is not merely a theatre of debate; it is a workshop of solutions. Representation is not an abstraction written only in constitutional language. It is a living covenant between the people and those whom they elect to speak in their name,” he said.

While reading his speech to his colleagues, the President of the Senate paid tribute to the late Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District, describing him as a patriot whose years of service in the National Assembly were marked by dedication to the welfare of his constituents and loyalty to the ideals of democratic governance.

Akpabio also acknowledged the Muslim faithful’s observance of Ramadan, saying: “Ramadan is not merely a period of fasting; it is a profound exercise in discipline, self-denial, reflection, and submission to the will of Almighty Allah.”

Similarly, he noted the Christian community’s Lenten season, saying: “Easter stands in the history of faith as a powerful proclamation that suffering is not the end of the story, and that sacrifice, when guided by righteousness, ultimately gives birth to redemption.”

“If these virtues were to guide our conduct as citizens and leaders alike, Nigeria would stand upon foundations stronger than any fortress of stone — a nation anchored on faith, guided by justice, and united by love for our country,” Akpabio said.

The President of the Senate urged Nigerians to engage with their representatives, saying: “Democracy is not only a government of the people, by the people, and for the people; it is the voice of the people — spoken by the people and raised for the people.”

Speaking further, Akpabio emphasized the importance of the national budget, saying: “A budget is more than figures upon paper. It is a declaration of national intention.”

He urged Senators to ensure the budget reflected the aspirations of Nigerians, saying: “It is my earnest hope that every diligence has been exercised by our vigilant and patriotic sectoral committees to ensure that the budget reflects, as faithfully as possible, the aspirations and yearnings of the Nigerian people.”

The Senate President called on legislators to conduct their work with dignity and patriotism, saying: “Let us debate with vigour but act with wisdom. Let us differ in opinion but remain united in our duty to the Republic.”

He emphasized the importance of unity among Senators, saying: “Above all our political differences stands a higher obligation — the obligation to serve Nigeria faithfully and to secure for our people a future worthy of their sacrifice and hope.”

Part of Akpabio’s remarks read:

“Distinguished colleagues, among the pressing matters before this chamber stands the national budget — that great ledger of national purpose in which the hopes of millions are translated into the language of public policy. A budget is more than figures upon paper. It is a declaration of national intention. It tells our citizens where we choose to invest our energies, what priorities we pursue, and what future we seek to build.”

“It is my earnest hope that every diligence has been exercised by our vigilant and patriotic sectoral committees to ensure that the budget reflects, as faithfully as possible, the aspirations and yearnings of the Nigerian people — the farmer who tills the soil, the trader who labours in the marketplace, the student who studies by lamplight, and the worker whose daily effort sustains the engines of our economy.”

“Distinguished colleagues, Nigeria stands today at a moment that calls for clarity of purpose and steadfastness of spirit. The challenges before us are real. But history teaches us that great nations are not built by those who shrink from difficulty; they are built by those who confront it with courage and determination.”

“We must therefore ensure that public resources are deployed in ways that promote development, strengthen institutions, expand opportunity, and uplift the lives of our citizens. Let us therefore continue to conduct our work with dignity, with seriousness of purpose, and with a patriotic devotion worthy of the trust placed in us by the Nigerian people. Let us debate with vigour but act with wisdom. Let us differ in opinion but remain united in our duty to the Republic. For above all our political differences stands a higher obligation — the obligation to serve Nigeria faithfully and to secure for our people a future worthy of their sacrifice and hope.”

“Therefore, as we resume today, may the spirit of Ramadan inspire our character and strengthen our resolve, may the spirit of Lent illuminate our conscience and guide our actions, and may the Almighty guide our deliberations as we labour together for the peace, unity, and prosperity of our beloved country.”