Akpabio Tasks A’Ibom APC Chair On Reconciliation Across Party Levels

…Says Akwa Ibom Would be Delivered To APC In 2027

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called for immediate commencement of reconciliation within the rank and file of the party, noting that the party needed to be united towards the 2027 general elections, for better electoral outcomes

According to a statement signed by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant On Media (Print) to the Senate President, Akpabio stated this on Friday while addressing the Stakeholders’ Meeting in Uyo.

He vowed to reunite the party so that it would be positioned to take over the state reins of government in the state in 2027.

The politician mandated the Chairman of the party in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, to set up a reconciliation committee to address the differences rocking the party in the state.

He said: “A situation where someone will be in one party and be working for another party will not be tolerated. We will make sure that APC in Akwa Ibom State is one, we will give people the option that either you belong to us or to them. There should not be any in-between. We are going to resolve all the issues in APC and also advise some people you can’t be here and there.

“I have mandated the Chairman of the party to set up a reconciliation committee in the state, we have to bring our members together. If we are united, there is no barrier that we can not break.”

“I pray against confusion among my leaders not in Uyo alone, but in all the senatorial districts. We must reconcile among ourselves.”

On the 2027 elections, Akoabio expressed hope that APC, which is an opposition in the state, would emerge victorious, saying, “It would be an aberration for the number three citizen not to produce a governor from the same party at the end of an election.

“You know wherever the Senate President is, that is where the party is. Is it possible that Nigeria will give Akwa Ibom the number three citizen and at the end of the election, it will not produce an APC governor?”

He also blamed Uyo and Eket senatorial districts for not inviting him to their campaign during the last election, declaring that “there was nowhere I would have entered to campaign for the party, that the people wouldn’t have voted for us.”